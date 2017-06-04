Trump to visit Cincinnati area to outline infrastructure overhaul

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Big crowds are expected to gather in the Cincinnati area on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's visit.

Trump will be making his way to The Queen City as part of a week-long effort to lay out his vision to overhaul the country's infrastructure.

More details about Trump's Cincinnati visit are expected in the upcoming days. It is known that the president's aggressive infrastructure push, includes a speech at the Ohio River. He's expected to highlight the need to rebuild locks and dams on the nation's rivers.

This trip comes as former FBI director, James Comey is expected to testify in an open hearing before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday. The hearing will provide Comey his first opportunity to testify in public since he was fired by President Trump last month. The president's agenda has been overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials or associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election.

The administration will spend the week refocusing attention on a core promise to launch a massive $1 trillion infrastructure effort. So far, the White House has offered few specifics on infrastructure outside of a six-page fact sheet that outlined $200 billion in federal spending over the next decade on projects such as bridges, railroads and expanding broadband.

Trump will kick-off his push called "infrastructure week" Monday in the Rose Garden with a privatizing air traffic control proposal, according to the White House.

