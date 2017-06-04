Convenience store Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey convenience store called Dawa has agreed to change its name after a lawsuit from Wawa, according to recently filed court documents.
The stores agreed that the Paterson-based store would change its name, though the filing doesn't specify what it will be called, according to a proposed order filed in U.S. District Court.
Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 700 convenience stores in six states and filed a trademark infringement lawsuit earlier this year against Dawa, saying it's taking advantage of Wawa's hard-earned reputation.
"Dawa" is a casual way to say "come in" in Korean and is interpreted to mean "welcome."
Dawa owner Mike Han said in February that he used the name because everyone is welcome there.
A message left for Han on Sunday was not returned.
But Wawa spokeswoman Lori Bruce said at the time that the company has an obligation to protect the brand name and ensure consumers aren't confused. She said the company reached out to the store multiple times to try to resolve the matter privately.
"We wish them nothing but success," she said. "Just without our name included."
Wawa's name is derived from the Lenape tribe's word for Canada goose.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
A top communications aide to President Donald Trump is exiting the White House as the embattled president considers a broader staffing shake-up amid rising anxieties over the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia.More >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
If home is where you hang your hat, Kangol is struggling to afford its pricey new US digsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump should channel more of his White House predecessors by respecting other people's points of view and adhering to factsMore >>