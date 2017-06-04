Strong Derby week leads to increase in purses

John Asher, Churchill Downs Communications Vice President, says the purse boosts are a result of a strong Kentucky Derby Week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby Week, Churchill Downs collected $285 million in wagers. The record breaking amount has resulted in a 10% increase in race purse offerings. Churchill Downs representatives say this is a business move that will improve the horse racing experience in Louisville.

"I love the horses," Tim Johnson said. "I think the thoroughbred is a wonderful animal,"

Johnson is an avid horse racing fan, and has been betting the ponies for 40 years. He admits overall public interest in horse racing has declined.

"What Churchill Downs does with the family day, it attracts new people and that is what the racing industry needs to do, is attract more fans," Johnson said.

During Sunday's Family Adventure Day, activities like a petting zoo attracted a younger crowd.

On June 8th, a 10 percent raise in race purse offerings hopes to attract stronger horses.

“When purses get raised at any racetrack, it improves the quality of the racing,” Johnson said.

Churchill Downs will increase purses for horsemen by an average of $3,200 a race.

“We had a little bit of wet weather but still the wagering was enthusiastic,” John Asher said.

Asher, Churchill Downs Communications Vice President, says the purse boosts are a result of a strong Kentucky Derby Week.

From Opening night through Derby Saturday, wagers were up seven percent from last year.

"Growth of that purse money provides stronger horses, stronger stables, more of them we hope, and that provides a better product for the horse racing fan," Asher said.

Johnson says the purse increase is a great sign for fans like him.

"I work hard for my money and the cheaper horses don't run consistently race to race, where higher quality horse do," Johnson said.

