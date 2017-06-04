Crews respond to deadly double shooting in Lyndon neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men were shot dead in the Lyndon neighborhood Sunday night.

Crews responded to the call of two people shot in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, Metrosafe confirms.

The call came around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Once on scene, they found two black men in their 20's or 30's, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

It's not known if either of the men lived in the apartment where they were found.

WAVE 3 News will update this story when more information becomes available.

