VIDEO: Man seen stealing statue from local antiques store

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD detectives have shared a video of a man stealing a statue in hopes of catching him.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

The Facebook post went up Monday afternoon, but the crime happened March 5. Watch the video below or tap here if you're using a mobile device:

The video shows the man taking a statue -- about a foot tall and of a naked woman -- from Mellwood Antiques & Interiors on Mellwood Avenue.

The LMPD post said the man drove off in a black Ford Explorer.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call LMPD's anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.