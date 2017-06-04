Colorado police: Boy, 3, accidentally shoots younger brother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Police say a 3-year-old Colorado boy has accidentally shot and seriously wounded his 2-year-old brother, and a 30-year-old woman has been arrested.

Colorado Springs Police Department spokesman Howard Black says the older boy found a weapon and was playing with it when the gun discharged on Saturday.

The younger child's condition was first listed as critical and later upgraded to serious. Neither boy's name was released.

Police said Sunday that Monica Abeyta of Colorado Springs was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. Authorities haven't described her relationship to the young brothers.

No phone listing could be found for Abeyta, and it wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. She was not immediately listed in online jail records.

