Kentucky stays alive in NCAA with 14-9 victory over Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Riley Mahan had four hits, including a sixth-inning grand slam, left-hander Zack Thompson allowed six hits and Kentucky beat Indiana 14-9 on Sunday to avoid elimination from the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Mahan also singled in the first run as the top-seeded Wildcats (41-21) collected 18 hits to advance to Sunday night's regional final against third-seeded North Carolina State. Kentucky needs to win twice to advance to the Super Regional.

Mahan's blast to right field capped a big inning that included Tristan Pompey's two-run double for a 10-1 lead. Kole Cottam had three RBI, including a fourth-inning homer, and Marcus Carson also homered for the Wildcats.

Thompson (8-2) struck out seven and walked one in seven innings. Cal Krueger (5-2) took the loss for Indiana.

Second-seeded Indiana (34-24-2) scored five runs in the ninth as Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer, Luke Miller singled in two runs and Christopher Lowe singled in one.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.