Lack of entries forces Santa Anita to cancel day of racing

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - A shortage of entries has forced Santa Anita to cancel racing Thursday.

Track officials said Sunday that live racing will resume Friday with a nine-race card. There will be at least 11 races Saturday and possibly 10 next Sunday.

It's the second time the track has canceled racing because of a lack of entries. The same thing happened on April 27.

The spring-summer meet runs through July 4.

