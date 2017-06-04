Event for Norton Childrens Hospital flies high at Tom Sawyer Park

Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.More >>
Derrick Miller couldn't keep back tears as he talked about his 21-year-old cousin Ron Stephenson.More >>
Tom Sawyer Park hosted an event today for kids and future pilots, and for a good cause.More >>
Tom Sawyer Park hosted an event today for kids and future pilots, and for a good cause.More >>
Kentucky Derby Week, Churchill Downs collected $285 million in wagers.More >>
Kentucky Derby Week, Churchill Downs collected $285 million in wagers.More >>
Crews responded to the call of two people shot in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Crews responded to the call of two people shot in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive, Metrosafe confirms.More >>
Trump will kick-off his push called "infrastructure week" Monday.More >>
Trump will kick-off his push called "infrastructure week" Monday.More >>