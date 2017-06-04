Event for Norton Childrens Hospital flies high at Tom Sawyer Park

Tom Sawyer Park hosted an event today for kids and future pilots, and for a good cause. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tom Sawyer Park hosted an event today for kids and future pilots, and for a good cause.

There were all kinds of cool planes on display, from aerobatic planes, Warbirds from World War I and World War II and turbine-powered jets.

This is the 17th year for Wings For Kids, benefiting Norton Children's Hospital.

The event helps raise money to pay for the transportation of sick children across several states to get medical care.

"We do a candy drop for the kids from a plane so that they can have an experience, an enjoyable experience with flying airplanes," Tim Evans, event organizer said. "And it's mostly about kids being here."

The transport team at Norton Childrens makes about 2,000 trips by land and dozens of trips by air every year.

