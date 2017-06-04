The Latest: Comebacks _ on both sides _ happening for Game 2

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue gestures during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on Game 2 of the NBA Finals (all times local):

3:55

It's Comeback Night at Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr is back. And so are Cleveland's black jerseys.

Even though Cleveland star LeBron James is no fan of the short-sleeved look, it is one that works for the Cavs. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals last year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says he wasn't even aware of the team's uniform scheme for Game 2, though noted, "they love those jerseys. But we've still got to play. It doesn't make a difference what jersey you wear."

The Cavs went with a more basketball-traditional look, donning navy uniforms for their Game 1 loss.

3:40 p.m.

Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue says it's good to have Golden State coach Steve Kerr back on the sideline for the NBA Finals.

Kerr announced before Game 2 on Sunday that he is returning to the sideline the first time since the first round of the playoffs against Portland. The Warriors had been 11-0 under acting coach Mike Brown with Kerr out with complications following back surgeries.

Lue says he had texted with Kerr during the playoffs to send his best wishes while Kerr missed the previous 11 games following complications from back surgeries.

The Cleveland coach says Kerr is someone he respected even before he started coaching and is glad Golden State has its leader back.

