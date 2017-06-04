KY 1422 cleared after crash in Marshall County, KY

Drivers were asked to use a detour after a crash blocked traffic on US 68 in Kentucky on Sunday, June 4.

Officials report that the roadway has been cleared and is open.

Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported that US 68 West was blocked by a crash at KY 1422 at Palma Road in Marshall County.

This was in the Palma community between Stagner Lane and Kells Road near Palma United Methodist Church.

The suggested detour was US 62 and the Purchase Parkway.

