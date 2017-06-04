US 68 blocked by crash in Marshall County, KY

Drivers are asked to use a detour after a crash blocked traffic on US 68 in Kentucky.

Marshall County 911 Dispatch reported that US 68 West is currently blocked by a crash at KY 1422 and Palma Road in Marshall County.

This is in the Palma community between Stagner Lane and Kells Road near Palma United Methodist Church.

This is estimated to last two hours.

The suggested detour is US 62 and the Purchase Parkway.

