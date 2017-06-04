Food pantry hopes to combat childhood hunger during summer break

Saturday, a food pantry opened at Unity Church with the goal of feeding hungry kids. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County has 6,000 documented homeless students, many of whom are fed at school during the year, but suffer over the summer.

Saturday, a food pantry opened at Unity Church with the goal of feeding those hungry kids.

There are pantries in place during the summer on weekdays, but this one wants to help on the weekends.

So these are families trying to decide do I pay my LG&E bill, or do I buy groceries for my kids," co-founder Ginny First said. "That's immoral in our society. So basically our goal is to try and help fill that gap."

The pantry allows kids to eat lunch, and then take some food home.

It's open for the remainder of the summer.

Unity Church is located at 757 S. Brook St.

