Kentucky baseball defeats NC State, 8-6

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) – The Wildcats baseball team defeated North Carolina State 8-6 Sunday night.

The Wolfpack struck first, with a two-RBI double from Andy Cosgrove. In the second inning.

But Kentucky would tie it up in the bottom of the third, with an RBI single from Zach Reks, followed by a sacrifice fly by Kole Cottam.

A big sixth inning would be the key for Kentucky. The Cats were up 4-3 when Reks singled to center and brought home Tristan Pompey. Two batters later, Riley Mahan was walked with the bases loaded, scoring Evan White. The Cats would score four total runs in the bottom of the sixth, giving them an 8-3 lead.

Joe Dunand tried to be a hero for NC State with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh, to make the score 8-6 but that’s as close as they would get.

Pompey had a big day for the Cats, going 3-5 with two runs.

The Wildcats and Wolfpack will face off again Monday to determine the regional champion.

