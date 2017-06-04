Happ's 2 HRs, Jay's RBI single lead Cubs over Cardinals 7-6

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha, right, listens to manager Mike Matheny while being removed during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty watches after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, right, celebrates with Albert Almora Jr., after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, June 4, 2017, in Chicago.

By ANDREW SELIGMANAP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Ian Happ hit two homers, pinch hitter Jon Jay drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh with a single and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Happ staked Chicago to a 6-4 lead with a solo homer in the third and a three-run drive in the fourth against Michael Wacha.

Jay, batting for reliever Pedro Strop (2-2), broke a 6-6 tie with his two-out single off Matt Bowman (1-2) in the seventh. Anthony Rizzo had three hits and scored the go-ahead run, and the Cubs (28-27) moved back over .500 with their 10th home win in 12 games. They also swept three from the Cardinals at Wrigley Field for the first time since 2006, and they did it after an 0-6 trip to the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego.

Stephen Piscotty hit a three-run homer in the fourth off Kyle Hendricks. The Cardinals tied it with two in the sixth against Hector Rondon, only to lose for the eighth time in 11 games.

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Jay's first name to Jon.

