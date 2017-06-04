Louisville defeats Xavier 8-7, win regional

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The Louisville Cardinals won a back-and-forth game against Xavier 8-7, to clinch its fifth-straight regional championship.

Josh Stowers was a star for Louisville, going 2-3, with three runs and four RBI’s.

The win was Louisville's 14th-straight regional win at Jim Patterson Stadium.

>>CARDS CORNER: Louisville Sports Stories

After three scoreless innings, Xavier took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth, when Nate Soria singled, bringing home Joe Gellenbeck and Mitch Gallagher.

But Stowers would answer in the bottom of that frame, with a three-run shot to right- center. Devin Hairston, Colin Lyman and Stowers would take the 3-2 lead back to the dugout.

Ethan Schmidt kicked off the fifth inning with a solo homer to tie the game at three all, and Soria would bring Will LaRue home with a nice bunt to take the lead back.

The Cards put up a three spot in the bottom of the sixth, and Xavier responded with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh.

But Stowers would again be the spark plug for UofL, this time in the seventh. His RBI double to deep right brought home Colin Lyman, and tied the game. Two batters later, Logan Taylor hit an RBI single to score Stowers and give the Cards the 8-7 lead, which they would hold on to for the rest of the game.

Stowers and Jake Snider were a combined 5-7 on the night with five RBI's.

Louisville clinched the regional with Sunday night’s win, and will host a super regional next weekend. They await the winner of Monday night’s game of Kentucky and NC State.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.