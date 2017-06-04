Neighbor of double shooting scene in Lyndon: 'It was just too close to home'

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crime scene tape, detectives and two people shot to death is a scene Jennifer Neuendorff said is foreign to the Partridge Meadows apartment complex.

“It's very quiet,” Neuendorff said. “I've been here seven years now and haven't had any problems like this before.”

Police said a family member walked into an apartment and discovered two men shot multiple times.

“It was just too close to home,” Neuendorff said. “You know I didn't know anything was going on.”

It's unclear if the men lived in the unit, and how long their deceased bodies were there.

“The coroner hopefully will be able to provide us with a timeline, but I wouldn't say it was for days or anything like that,” Alicia Smiley, LMPD spokesperson said.

Neighbors said they didn't hear shots or see anything suspicious. However, at the rate the city's crime is climbing, Neuendorff said she always keeps her eyes peeled.

“I don't care though, it doesn't matter where you live,” Neuendorff said. “There's problems everywhere.”

Police are still looking for suspects. Anyone with information should call 574-LMPD.

