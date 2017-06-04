Louisville holds off Xavier 8-7 to win regional championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Josh Stowers hit a three-run homer before delivering a game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning, and Logan Taylor knocked in the go-ahead run as Louisville edged Xavier 8-7 Sunday night to clinch the Louisville Regional.

Xavier's three-run seventh provided a 7-6 lead in the back-and-forth game before the top-seeded Cardinals (50-10) answered with two in its half of the inning. Stowers followed Colin Lyman's single with a double to right center field, and he later scored on Taylor's single to left.

Reliever Lincoln Henzman (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings and struck out three for the win. Louisville earned its fifth consecutive Super Regional berth and will host next weekend.

Third-seeded Xavier (34-27) led three times, taking its final lead as Rylan Bannon singled in a run, Will LaRue reached on a fielder's choice that eventually scored Bannon and Conor Grammes on a throwing error.

