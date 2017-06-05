Bill Cosby goes on trial, his freedom and legacy at stake

After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia.

After two years of silence amid an onslaught of sexual assault allegations, comedian Bill Cosby is sending targeted messages about racial bias across the media landscape ahead of his June 5 trial in suburban Philadelphia.

Lawyers for Bill Cosby hope to exclude expert testimony about quaaludes and the behavior of sex assault victims when Cosby goes on trial Monday near Philadelphia.

Lawyers for Bill Cosby hope to exclude expert testimony about quaaludes and the behavior of sex assault victims when Cosby goes on trial Monday near Philadelphia.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand.

Bill Cosby goes on trial Monday in suburban Philadelphia in a sexual assault case that will largely rest on the testimony of one woman: Andrea Constand.

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). In this Sept. 8, 2004, file photo, Bill Cosby addresses a gathering at the 34th Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation in Washington.

(AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson). In this Tuesday, May 16, 2006, file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby raises his arm to the audience on the campus of University of the District of Columbia in Washington.

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon). In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2008, file photo, Bill Cosby, host of the Playboy Jazz Festival, right, and Playboy impresario Hugh Hefner greet each other at a party.

(Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, Pool). In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby, center, arrives for the second day of jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pa.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). In this April 3, 2017, file photo, entertainer Bill Cosby leaves after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

By MARYCLAIRE DALEAssociated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Accompanied into the courthouse by a member of the TV family who cemented his nice-guy image as America's Dad, Bill Cosby went on trial Monday in a sexual assault case, his legacy and his freedom on the line.

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and violating an employee of Temple University's basketball program at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. The comedian could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

His wife was absent as the TV star, using a wooden cane, made his way past dozens of cameras into the courthouse. He chatted with actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played his daughter Rudy on the top-rated "The Cosby Show," as they walked together.

Cosby smiled but said nothing when someone asked how he was feeling.

Judge Steven T. O'Neill instructed the jurors for an hour, reminding them not to glance at news updates on their cellphones. The jury was selected in the Pittsburgh area because of the heavy publicity surrounding the case and is sequestered at a hotel for the duration of the trial, expected to last two weeks.

Prosecutors and the defense were to give their opening statements later in the day.

Cosby's accuser, Andrea Constand, 44, of the Toronto area, is expected to take the stand this week and tell her story in public for the first time.

Cosby built a good-guy reputation as a father and family man, on screen and off, during his extraordinary 50-year career in entertainment. He created TV characters, most notably Dr. Cliff Huxtable, with crossover appeal among blacks and whites alike. His TV shows, films and comedy tours earned him an estimated $400 million.

Then a deposition unsealed in 2015 in a lawsuit brought by Constand revealed an unsavory private life marked by a long history of sexual liaisons with young women. Dozens of women came forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them.

The statute of limitations for bringing charges had run out in nearly every case. This is the only one to result in criminal charges against the comic.

Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, who showed up for the first day of the trial, told reporters she is hopeful "there will be justice in this case."

Allred represents several of Cosby's accusers, including a woman who worked for the comedian's agent at the William Morris agency. She will be the only other accuser allowed to testify for the prosecution.

"I'm not going to predict what the outcome is," Allred said. "We'll see what the evidence is. But this case is not going to be decided on optics, it's going to be decided on the evidence, and finally, it's Mr. Cosby who's going to have to face that evidence and confront the accusers who are against him."

The judge hopes to avoid the kind of media frenzy that surrounded O.J. Simpson's murder trial in the 1990s. The cameras that dominated Simpson's trial aren't allowed in Pennsylvania courtrooms.

"We've had an O.J. hangover for many years," said Loyola Law School professor Laurie Levenson. "What you worry about as the judge is that the lawyers don't showboat, the evidence gets presented fairly, and that you have a jury that does its job and is not being thrown into the whole milieu of the trial outside the courtroom."

Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, Cosby drugged her and put his hand down her pants.

The district attorney at the time said that the case was too weak to prosecute. But a new set of prosecutors charged Cosby a year and a half ago after the deposition became public and numerous women came forward.

In one of the more explosive revelations in the deposition, Cosby said he had obtained quaaludes in the 1970s to give to women before sex.

Cosby's lawyers have said that the encounter with Constand was consensual, and they tried repeatedly to get the case thrown out. They say Cosby testified in the lawsuit only after being promised he could never be charged.

And they argue the delayed prosecution makes the case impossible to defend, given that witnesses have died, memories have faded and Cosby, they say, is blind.

The AP does not typically identify people who say they are sexual assault victims unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

___

For more on Cosby, including trial updates, historical photos, videos and an audio series exploring the case, visit: www.apnews.com/tag/CosbyonTrial

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.