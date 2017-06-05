London attack: More detentions in hunt for accomplices

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump can't be counted on for accurate information when violent acts happen abroad.More >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump can't be counted on for accurate information when violent acts happen abroad.More >>
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all have announced they have cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, which hosts a key U.S. air base.More >>
Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all have announced they have cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, which hosts a key U.S. air base.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" at the high court and seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from a half-dozen majority Muslim countries.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Does the president now believe in climate change? It's a question his aides have taken pains to avoid.More >>
Kathy Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, says she fears her career is overMore >>
Kathy Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, says she fears her career is overMore >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he is withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to world-wide efforts to combat climate change and alienating the country from its allies abroad.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
President Donald Trump says he will announce his decision on whether to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord during a Rose Garden event Thursday afternoonMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Police in Florida have released video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrestMore >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin has issued a "State of the VA" report and says President Donald Trump "deeply engaged" on veteran issues.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania physician who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his carMore >>