Latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports

BRAVES-REDS

Inciarte's career day leads Braves to 13-8 romp over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) - Ender Inciarte tied his career high with five hits and drove in a career-high five runs, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-8 on Sunday.

Atlanta set a season high for runs and collected 14 hits in the rubber game of the weekend series. Danny Santana had four hits and three RBIs, including his first home run since being acquired from Minnesota on May 8, and Matt Adams homered for the third time in the last two games.

Cincinnati lost for the fifth time in six games. Zack Cozart homered twice and drove in five runs, but Amir Garrett (3-4) lasted just 2 2/3 innings in his first start since May 23 after being sidelined with right hip inflammation.

NCAA-XAVIER-LOUISVILLE

Louisville holds off Xavier 8-7 to win regional championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Josh Stowers hit a three-run homer before delivering a game-tying RBI double in the seventh inning, and Logan Taylor knocked in the go-ahead run as Louisville edged Xavier 8-7 Sunday night to clinch the Louisville Regional.

Xavier's three-run seventh provided a 7-6 lead in the back-and-forth game before the top-seeded Cardinals (50-10) answered with two in its half of the inning. Stowers followed Colin Lyman's single with a double to right center field, and he later scored on Taylor's single to left.

Reliever Lincoln Henzman (3-0) pitched 2 2/3 hitless innings and struck out three for the win. Louisville earned its fifth consecutive Super Regional berth and will host next weekend.

Third-seeded Xavier (34-27) led three times, taking its final lead as Rylan Bannon singled in a run, Will LaRue reached on a fielder's choice that eventually scored Bannon and Conor Grammes on a throwing error.

NCAA-NC STATE-KENTUCKY

Kentucky tops NC State 8-6 to force NCAA regional final

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Zach Reks and Riley Mahan each had two RBI, Tristan Pompey had three hits and Kentucky forced a deciding game in the Lexington Regional with an 8-6 victory over North Carolina State Sunday night.

Facing its second NCAA Tournament elimination game of the day, the top-seeded Wildcats (42-21) broke a 3-3 tie with Marcus Carson's solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. Kentucky tacked on four more in the sixth as Reks and Luke Becker singled in runs, Mahan drew a bases-loaded walk and Kole Cottam scored on a wild pitch.

Joe Dunand's three-run homer in the seventh brought third-seeded N.C. State (36-24) within 8-6 before Logan Salow relieved winner Chris Machamer (2-0) and shut out the Wolfpack from there for his 12th save, striking out four in 2 2/3 innings. Kentucky's win sets up a third meeting between the schools in Monday night's regional championship with a Super Regional berth at stake.

NCAA-INDIANA-KENTUCKY

Kentucky stays alive in NCAA with 14-9 victory over Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Riley Mahan had four hits, including a sixth-inning grand slam, left-hander Zack Thompson allowed six hits and Kentucky beat Indiana 14-9 Sunday to avoid elimination from the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Mahan also singled in the first run as the top-seeded Wildcats (41-21) collected 18 hits to advance to Sunday night's regional final against third-seeded North Carolina State. Kentucky needs to win twice to advance to the Super Regional.

Mahan's blast to right field capped a big inning that included Tristan Pompey's two-run double for a 10-1 lead. Kole Cottam had three RBI, including a fourth-inning homer, and Marcus Carson also homered for the Wildcats.

Thompson (8-2) struck out seven and walked one in seven innings. Cal Krueger (5-2) took the loss for Indiana.

Second-seeded Indiana (34-24-2) scored five runs in the ninth as Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer, Luke Miller singled in two runs and Christopher Lowe singled in one.

NCAA-XAVIER-OKLAHOMA

Xavier stays alive in NCAA with 11-0 rout of Oklahoma

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Rylan Bannon had three RBI on four hits, including a two-run homer, and Xavier scored eight runs in the first inning on the way to routing Oklahoma 11-0 on Sunday to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament Louisville Regional.

The third-seeded Musketeers (34-26) had 14 hits to avenge Friday's opening-game loss to the Sooners (35-24) and will faced top-seeded Louisville late Sunday. Xavier did much of its damage in its initial at-bat with seven unearned runs off two Oklahoma two errors, while starter Kyle Tyler (0-3) hit three batters.

Bannon finished 4 for 4 with three runs including his third-inning homer that made it 10-0. Mitch Gallagher knocked two runs for the Musketeers, while first baseman Ethan Schmidt had three hits and an RBI.

Winner Trent Astle (5-1) allowed seven hits in eight innings and struck out four.

The second-seeded Sooners concluded NCAA play having allowed 22 runs the last two games.

NCAA-CLEMSON-VANDERBILT

Jackson's shutout leads Clemson to 6-0 NCAA win over Vandy

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Tyler Jackson threw a two-hit, complete game shutout to hold down Vanderbilt's potent offense and keep Clemson alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 6-0 victory at the Clemson Regional Sunday night.

The top-seeded Tigers (42-20) and No. 2 seed Commodores (35-23-1) play Monday with the winner advancing to the super regionals.

Tyler Jackson (9-1) shutdown a Vanderbilt offense that had put up 24 runs and 34 hits in its first two regional games.

Chase Pinder put the Tigers ahead for good with RBI double in the first inning. Weston Jackson had a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the ninth.

It was the end of a long, successful day for the Tigers, who fell into the loser's bracket after losing to Vanderbilt 9-4 on Saturday. Earlier, Clemson waited out a nearly five-hour rain delay before beating UNC Greensboro 6-3 prior to the Vanderbilt win.

NCAA-FLORIDA STATE-TENNESSEE TECH

Florida State rallies to defeat Tennessee Tech 5-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Eight Florida State players accounted for 11 hits and the Seminoles rallied for a 5-3 victory over Tennessee Tech on Sunday to advance to the finals in the NCAA baseball tournament's Tallahassee Regional.

The Seminoles (41-21) must defeat Auburn twice if they hope to advance to the Super Regional for an NCAA-leading 16th time. Auburn has not been to a Super Regional since 1999.

Florida State trailed 2-1 after five innings but scored twice in the sixth to take the lead. Drew Mendoza, who had two hits, tied it with a home run to right off Ethan Roberts (1-4) and JC Flowers' one-out single scored Matt Henderson with the go-ahead run.

Jackson Lueck and Henderson also had two hits apiece and Flowers drove in two runs. Alec Byrd (4-2) came on in relief to get the win and allowed a run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings. Drew Carlton got his sixth save.

Trevor Putzig, Kevin Strohschein and Chris Brown each had two hits for the Golden Eagles (41-21) and Collin Harris had two RBIs.

BELMONT STAKES

Irish War Cry, Hollywood Handsome join field for Belmont

NEW YORK (AP) - Irish War Cry and Hollywood Handsome have joined a probable 12-horse field for the Belmont Stakes, which is still shaping up with a week to go until the last leg of the Triple Crown.

Trainer Graham Motion said Sunday that Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry will make his next start in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont on June 10. The colt finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby after prompting a fast pace and didn't run in the Preakness.

Hollywood Handsome will make his Triple Crown debut in the Belmont. The colt finished fifth in the Illinois Derby and won an allowance race at his home base of Churchill Downs three weeks later. Trained by Dallas Stewart, Hollywood Handsome is already at Belmont Park, where he completed his last serious workout on Friday.

Joining them as probable starters in the $1.5 million race are: Classic Empire, Japan-based Epicharis, J Boys Echo, Lookin At Lee, Meantime, Multiplier, Patch, Senior Investment, Tapwrit and Twisted Tom.

Trainer John Shirreffs said Sunday he has a spot on a New York-bound plane booked for Santa Anita Derby winner Gormley, but no decision has yet been made whether the Southern California-based horse will run.

