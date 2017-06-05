Latest Indiana sports

NBA FINALS-WARRIORS-CAVALIERS

Golden State takes 2-0 lead in finals with 132-113 victory over Cavs

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry had a triple double and Kevin Durant scored 33 and the Golden State Warriors took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals with a 132-113 victory in Game 2 Sunday night.

Curry finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists,

The big nights from the former MVPs made coach Steve Kerr a winner in his return to the bench after a more than six-week absence following complications from back surgery.

"We're young, we're healthy, we're playing basketball, the game we love, and we have a great opportunity in front of you," Curry said. "You've got to kind of seize it and enjoy the experience and the journey."

This marks the second straight year Golden State won the first two games of the Finals. Cleveland rallied to win last year's series in seven games.

LeBron James had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists to tie Magic Johnson's record with his eighth career Finals triple-double.

NCAA-INDIANA-KENTUCKY

Kentucky stays alive in NCAA with 14-9 victory over Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Riley Mahan had four hits, including a sixth-inning grand slam, left-hander Zack Thompson allowed six hits and Kentucky beat Indiana 14-9 Sunday to avoid elimination from the NCAA Tournament Lexington Regional.

Mahan also singled in the first run as the top-seeded Wildcats (41-21) collected 18 hits to advance to Sunday night's regional final against third-seeded North Carolina State. Kentucky needs to win twice to advance to the Super Regional.

Mahan's blast to right field capped a big inning that included Tristan Pompey's two-run double for a 10-1 lead. Kole Cottam had three RBI, including a fourth-inning homer, and Marcus Carson also homered for the Wildcats.

Thompson (8-2) struck out seven and walked one in seven innings. Cal Krueger (5-2) took the loss for Indiana.

Second-seeded Indiana (34-24-2) scored five runs in the ninth as Craig Dedelow hit a two-run homer, Luke Miller singled in two runs and Christopher Lowe singled in one.

INDYCAR-DETROIT

Graham Rahal sweeps Detroit Grand Prix doubleheader

DETROIT (AP) - Graham Rahal completed a doubleheader sweep in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday to become IndyCar's first two-time winner this season.

Rahal's Honda-power car finished 1.17 seconds ahead of Josef Newgarden's Chevrolet, a day after getting to the checkered flag six-plus seconds ahead of the competition.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver pulled away for the victory after a single-file final restart with two laps to go in the 70-lap race on Belle Isle course.

Rahal became the first to sweep in Detroit since it began hosting doubleheaders in 2013. He became the first to win two IndyCar races in a weekend since Scott Dixon pulled off the feat four years ago in Toronto.

A red flag stopped the race for 18 minutes after 67 laps because Spencer Pigot's car had a mechanical failure. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver got out of his smoke-filled car after a yellow flag came out because James Hinchcliffe's car stalled.

On Saturday, Rahal, from New Albany, Ohio, became the first American to win in Detroit since Michael Andretti in 1996. He has six career victories, five in two-plus seasons.

Will Power of Team Penske was third Sunday, giving Chevy a better showing than on Saturday when Honda swept the podium near General Motors' world headquarters.

INDYCAR-DETROIT-QUALIFYING

Takuma Sato grabs pole for 2nd race at Detroit Grand Prix

DETROIT (AP) - Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato set a track record to claim the pole for Sunday's second race of the IndyCar doubleheader at the Detroit Grand Prix.

Sato covered the 2.36-mile road course on Belle Isle in 1 minute, 13.6732 seconds at 115.434 mph in his Andretti Autosport Honda. Ryan Hunter-Reay, who was the fastest driver in the slower first qualifying session with a time of 1:15.2833, will start on the outside of the front row.

Graham Rahal, victorious in Saturday's first half of the doubleheader, posted the second-fastest qualifying time of the second session at 1:13.8105 and will start behind Sato on the inside of the second row. Rahal had set a track record - 1:13.9681 - in qualifying a day earlier.

Team Penske's Helio Castroneves also will start Sunday from the second row, the only Chevrolet to crack the first three rows.

Teammate Will Power, winner of last year's second half of the Detroit doubleheader, starts from seventh position on the grid.

The first qualifying session, scheduled for 12 minutes, was shortened to five minutes after Carlos Munoz hit the wall coming out of Turn 2 on the first lap of the round, bringing out a red flag and halting action on the track.

