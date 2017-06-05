DEVELOPING NOW: Police pursuit through several counties ends in Bardstown; live reports on Sunrise

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A police chase that lasted at least two hours overnight through several counties came to an end about 3:30 Monday morning.

There are reports that the driver fired shots at officers throughout the pursuit.

The chase started in Louisville about 1:30 a.m. and went into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending in Bardstown.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover is following this story live from Bardstown on WAVE 3 News Sunrise. Follow her on Twitter @KVanoverWAVE3 for updates.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.