Police pursuit through several counties ends in Bardstown; multiple shots fired

A long line of blue lights were visible at the scene in Bardstown. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

Police could be seen in a wooded area. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

Numerous police cars converged on the scene in Bardstown. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A police chase that lasted at least two hours overnight through several counties came to an end about 3:30 Monday morning.

Police said the driver fired shots throughout the pursuit.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

The chase started in Louisville about 1:30 a.m. and went into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending in Bardstown.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 3 found dead in Washington Co., IN

+ Lyndon double shooting: 'Just too close to home'

+ Man shot, killed in Algonquin neighborhood identified

WAVE 3 News reporter Kayla Vanover is following this story live from Bardstown on WAVE 3 News Sunrise. Follow her on Twitter @KVanoverWAVE3 for updates.

Stephen Foster Way & Springfield Rd still closed go KSP investigation. #wave3news pic.twitter.com/Wsip7X5yXP — Kayla Vanover (@KVanoverWAVE3) June 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.