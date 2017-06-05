UPDATE: Suspect involved in multi-county police pursuit killed by KSP troopers during shootout in Bardstown

A long line of blue lights were visible at the scene in Bardstown. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

Police could be seen in a wooded area. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

Numerous police cars converged on the scene in Bardstown. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A suspect who led police on a pursuit that lasted at least two hours through several counties was shot and killed by Kentucky State Police troopers after the chase ended in Bardstown early Monday morning, KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said.

Police said the driver fired shots throughout the pursuit.

The chase started in Louisville about 1:30 a.m. and went into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending in Bardstown.

Officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

