Suspect involved in multi-county pursuit killed by KSP troopers during shootout in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A suspect who led police on a pursuit that lasted at least two hours through several counties was shot and killed by Kentucky State Police troopers after the chase ended in Bardstown early Monday morning.

KSP Trooper Jeff Gregory said the suspect opened fire on officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department during an attempted traffic stop for expired tags. Gregory was unclear on the location of the incident, which happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday. No officers were hit by the gunfire.

The suspect then led police into Bullitt, Nelson and Washington Counties before finally ending about two hours later on Stephen Foster Avenue in Bardstown where stop strips had been placed. Officers from LMPD, KSP and the Bardstown Police Department were involved in the pursuit.

Gregory said the suspect got out of his vehicle and ran into a wooded area with KSP troopers behind him. The suspect was armed with a rifle and a handgun and fired both weapons at police, Gregory said. There was an exchange of gunfire with troopers, and the suspect was hit and killed. The troopers were uninjured.

Gregory said four troopers were involved in the shooting. They are on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, which is standard operating procedure. Their names have not been released.

The gunman also has not been identified.

Steven Foster Avenue is expected to remain closed until sometime Monday night while the investigation continues.

This story will be updated.

