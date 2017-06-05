3 found dead in Washington Co., IN; person of interest sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Three people were found dead on Sunday in a house in rural Washington County, Indiana, and police are searching for a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

Indiana State Police said Washington County Sheriff's deputies were asked to check on the welfare of people at the home in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road about 4:30 p.m. Sunday. A deputy responding to the scene about 14 miles from Salem noticed one person dead inside the home. When additional officers arrived at the scene, a search of the residence turned up two more bodies. The victims' names have not been released, nor has the cause of causes of death.

Police are looking for Richard Lee Burton Jr., 47, who is described as a person of interest in the case. Burton was living at the home where the crime took place. He is described as a white man with long brown hair that he sometimes wears in a ponytail. He is 5'9" tall and has blue eyes.

Investigators said information they've received leads them to believe Burton could be involved in the deaths or knows something about the deaths. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police believe Burton could be in or headed to Tennessee, Missouri or Texas. He is believed to be traveling in a blue 1997 Dodge Ram 4x4 2500 extended cab pickup truck. It could have a black or dark blue camper shell. The vehicle should be bearing Indiana license plate TK641MUK.

Anyone who knows where Burton is or who sees him or his vehicle should call 911 immediately.

