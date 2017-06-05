Suspect wanted for Washington Co., IN triple murder believed dead

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A man believed to be the "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted for killing three people in rural Washington County, IN on Sunday was found dead Monday morning in Monroe County, IN.

Indiana State Police said the Monroe County Sheriff's Department received a tip shortly after 8 a.m. Monday that Richard Lee Burton Jr.'s vehicle was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp near State Road 446. Deputies who approached the pickup truck found a body inside. It is believed to be Burton's, but official confirmation will be made by the Monroe County Coroner's Office.

Police believe Burton killed three people whose bodies were found Sunday afternoon inside a home in the 5800 block of South Beck's Mill Road in Washington County, about 14 miles from Salem.

Deputies were called to the location about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to check on the welfare of the people who lived there. The first deputy to arrive noticed one person dead inside the home. When additional officers arrived at the scene, a search of the residence turned up two more bodies.

The victims' names have not been released. ISP said the cause or causes of death will not be released until autopsies are completed in Salem Tuesday morning.



Police said Burton had been living at the home where the killings took place. Before his body presumably was found in Monroe County, police thought he may have been headed to Tennessee, Missouri or Texas.

