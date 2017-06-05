The Latest: Svitolina advances to French Open quarterfinals

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in two sets, 6-1, 6-1, at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Monday, June 5, 2...

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro plays a shot against Romania's Simona Halep during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Monday, June 5, 2017.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Romania's Simona Halep plays a shot against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. Monday, June 5, 2017.

PARIS (AP) - The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

1:20 p.m.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the French Open quarterfinals by beating Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Martic, ranked 290th, served for the match at 5-3 on Court Suzanne Lenglen but was broken by Svitolina.

Svitolina, who needed treatment on her back at the start of the third set, won on her second match point when Martic hit a backhand into the net.

Martic will next face third-seeded Simona Halep, the French Open runner-up in 2014.

___

12:15 p.m.

Third-seeded Simona Halep advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open by beating No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013.

Suarez Navarro dropped her opening service game in the second set but broke back in the next game. It was the only blip from Halep, the runner-up in 2014.

The Romanian will next face either No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine or Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

___

11:10 a.m.

Former French Open champion Stan Wawrinka and two runners-up will complete their fourth-round matches on Monday at Roland Garros.

Wawrinka won the title in 2015. The third-seeded Swiss, a three-time Grand Slam champion, faces 15th-seeded Gael Monfils on Court Phillipe Chatrier.

Andy Murray, last year's runner-up, is also on Chatrier. The three-time Grand Slam champion has never won at Roland Garros, and never faced unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, either.

Third-seeded Simona Halep, the 2014 runner-up, faces No. 21 Carla Suarez Navarro.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.