1 person shot in Audubon Park neighborhood

Police said the victim is expected to survive. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

The incident happened at an apartment building on Nightingale Road. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot early Monday morning in the Audubon Park neighborhood.

A MetroSafe supervisor said police were notified about the shooting at an apartment in the 1400 block of Nightingale Road about 1:30 a.m.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

