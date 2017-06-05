Potential jurors asked opinions in Ohio cop's murder retrial

CINCINNATI (AP) - Jury selection in Ohio is moving slowly in the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.
Potential jurors were asked Monday about their experiences with police and their views on topics, including the Ray Tensing case itself and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Among those excused for cause were a black man who said officers unfairly target blacks and a white man who wrote in his questionnaire that Tensing should get a medal.
Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.
Jury selection in Cincinnati continues Tuesday. Tensing's first trial ended in November with a hung jury.
