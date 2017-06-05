Sheriff calls Orlando shooting workplace incident; 5 dead plus shooter

Authorities say five people have been killed in a workplace shooting near Orlando.

The Latest: After 5 killed, 'see something, say something'

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting.

Police gather at the site of the shooting. (Source: WFTV via CNN)

(RNN) - Five people were killed before a gunman took his own life at a business in Orlando on Monday morning.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said deputies arrived on scene two minutes after receiving a call of an active shooter.

Three men and one woman were dead on scene, and another man was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Demings said the shooter was a 45-year-old man who took his own life prior to police arriving.

Four dead at scene of business. One victim died at hospital. Shooter killed himself. Suspect 45 years old. Disgruntled former employee — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Demings described the incident as a workplace shooting with no links to terrorism. The shooter was a former employee of the business who was fired in April 2016.

Police had previously responded to the business due to the shooter's actions in 2014 when he was accused of battery. No charges were filed. He also had a record of marijuana possession and DUI.

The gunman was armed with a handgun and knife, but there was no indication the knife was used.

Seven other people inside the building at the time of shooting survived.

A police dog was used to search a vehicle near the area police had roped off.

Monday is one week away from the anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting. On June 12, 2016, a man entered the Pulse nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people and injured 53 others, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The gunman was killed by Orlando police following an hours-long standoff.

