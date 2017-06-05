Fire causes $1M in damage to school; juvenile arrested

An architect estimates the building sustained about $1 million in structural damage. (Source: Gamaliel Elementary School)

Five people were inside the building when the fire started. (Source: Gamaliel Elementary School)

A female juvenile has been charged in connection to this fire. (Source: Gamaliel Elementary School)

GAMALIEL, KY (WAVE) - A juvenile faces several charges after a fire that caused at least $1 million dollars worth of damage at a south-central Kentucky school building, Kentucky State Police said.

The fire was reported about 1:30 p.m. CT Friday at Gamaliel Elementary School in Monroe County near the Tennessee border.

Police said five school employees were working inside the school when the fire started, but all of them made their way to safely without injury.

Architects said the fire caused about $1 million in structural damage to the building.

The juvenile was charged with third-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree burglary. She was released to her parents. KSP said additional charges are expected to be filed.

