NEXT AT 5: Girl who survived kidnapping attempt: 'I was fighting back'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly trying to pull a 10-year-old girl out of a car window in downtown Louisville Sunday night.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

According to a police report, Tyler Mitchell Atkins, 37, was running throughout the 400 block of East Market Street, disrupting traffic and causing drivers to swerve to avoid hitting him.

Police said Atkins approached one vehicle that had stopped to avoid hitting him, struck one of its windows with rock, and tried to pull a 10-year-old girl out of the vehicle through the rear passenger window.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

The arrest report described 10-year-old Haley Lamb as being "terrorized" and said she "was required to fight to resist being pulled through the window by the subject." She reported pain and bruising to her arm.

"The door was locked but the window was down and then well I was fighting back and all that then I rolled up the window," Haley Lamb told WAVE 3 News' Andreina Centlivre late Monday afternoon.

"The subject further put the child at risk of serious bodily injury by attempting to pull her out of a vehicle onto a city street with traffic," the arrest report stated.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect killed by KSP troopers during shootout

+ 3 people found dead in Washington Co., IN

+ 1 person shot in Audubon Park neighborhood

Atkins was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Monday, about two hours after the alleged incident. He is charged with kidnapping of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.