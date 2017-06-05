Gun fired in the middle of crowded mall parking lot in Owensboro - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Gun fired in the middle of crowded mall parking lot in Owensboro

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Owensboro Police are investigating after they say a gun was fired in parking lot of Towne Square Mall. 

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say a crowd of people were gathered in the lot, when a gun was fired.

Police are looking for several people on interest. 

They say one man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

