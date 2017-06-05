Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY blocked by downed utility pole and - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Hwy. 121 in Calloway Co., KY blocked by downed utility pole and line

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Highway 121 in Calloway County, Kentucky is blocked by a downed utility pole and utility line between the offset intersections with KY 299 West of Murray.

This is along 121 between the 18 and 19 mile marker.

According to the KY Transportation Cabinet, AT&T has indicated it will be about 45 minutes before they can get a crew to the site.

Setting a new pole could take an hour or more.

Motorists should seek an alternate route.

