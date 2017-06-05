Man accused of stabbing roommate in back at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly stabbing his roommate in the back at a southeastern Jefferson County hotel.

According to an arrest report, Daniel J. Greer, 22, told police he and his roommate got into an argument in their hotel room over a pay card that's in Greer's name. Greer said his roommate refused to return the card to him.

Greer said his roommate got off the bed in an aggressive manner. He thought the roommate was going to hit him, Greer told police, so he stabbed him in the back and shoulder blade area with a small-to-medium-size pocket knife before leaving the hotel.

The alleged incident happened at WoodSpring Suites Louisville Southeast at 10400 Brookridge Village Blvd.



Greer told police he threw the knife into a roadway drain.

Police said they located Greer running into a Burger King on Will Way. They detained him after he came out of a restroom.

Greer was charged with second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

Bond was set at $25,000.

