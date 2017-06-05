June 5, 2017

Dare to Care Food Bank
A Recipe to End Hunger Summer Food Drive
Virtual Food Drive begins today
Summer Cereal Drive at all 37 Kroger locations
http://www.wave3.com/story/35578548/recipe-to-end-hunger-summer-food-drive
Parents with children can dial 877877 and text the word food to find the nearest feeding site to their family. More sites are added daily.
DaretoCare.org
"The Magic & The Wonder" Show
10th Anniversary
Sunday, The Kentucky Center
4pm, Close-Up Magic; 5pm, magic begins
Tickets are $17.50-$34.50
Illusionist, Jason Bishop
International entertainer, Tony Chapek
Juggler, Ivan Pecel
Local illusionists Patrick & Janice Miller
Benefits Kosair Charities and the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies
KentuckyCenter.org
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.