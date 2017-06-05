Adult, child hurt in Owensboro crash

A man and a child were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday in Owensboro.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the bypass of Frederica Street.

Authorities say the male driver was headed west when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle flipped on its side and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.

A child was restrained inside the vehicle but managed to crawl out.

Both the driver and the child were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

