Ainslie retires from America's Cup trials race with damage

By BERNIE WILSONAP Sports Writer

Ben Ainslie's troubles in the America's Cup trials mounted Monday when the wing sail on the British star's foiling, 50-foot catamaran was seriously damaged in the opening race of the challenger semifinals, forcing him back to shore with two quick losses.

Ainslie's Land Rover BAR crew pulled up on the third of seven legs on Bermuda's Great Sound after the camber arm in the high-tech wing sail broke during the opening race against Emirates Team New Zealand. He radioed to the race committee that he was withdrawing. The race was black-flagged, allowing the Kiwis to collect a point without sailing the whole course.

Ainslie said the wing would have to be replaced, which was impossible to do quick enough to get back out for the second scheduled race against the Kiwis. Team New Zealand merely had to start the second race and the race committee immediately black-flagged it, giving the Kiwis a 2-0 lead in the best-of-9 series.

"It's pretty serious," Ainslie said.

He said the boat had just rounded the downwind mark and gotten on the wind when there was a "big crunching sound coming out of the wing. In those situations it's awfully tempting to just keep plowing on and ignore it, but it was a pretty loud bang. We knew something fundamental was wrong."

This was the most serious of Ainslie's troubles this spring. He struggled with speed during practice races and was involved in three collisions. He hit the dock while returning from training in March; hit the back of Emirates Team New Zealand's boat in a practice race, causing serious damage that took the Kiwis three days to fix; and then slammed into SoftBank Team Japan during the start of a race in the first round robin, punching a hole in one of the hulls. The boat nearly sank as it returned to the dock after the race.

Two more races between Ainslie and the Kiwis are scheduled for Tuesday.

Ainslie has rallied before, both in winning Olympic gold medals and in helping Oracle Team USA come back from an 8-1 deficit against Team New Zealand in the 2013 America's Cup to win eight straight races on San Francisco Bay.

He is hoping to become the first Englishman to hoist the Auld Mug in victory. The British lost the silver trophy to the schooner America in 1851 and have failed in multiple attempts to win it back.

Ainslie is the most successful sailor in Olympic history, with four gold medals and one silver. He was knighted several months after winning his fourth straight gold medal in home waters in 2012.

In the other semifinal match, Dean Barker sailed SoftBank Team Japan past Sweden's Artemis Racing on the upwind third leg and won by 23 seconds. The teams were to race again Monday.

The winners of the two semifinals matches will then meet for the right to face two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA in the America's Cup match starting June 17.

