Man accused of stealing $10K+ worth of items from ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Warren County man is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of items from a woman who broke up with him, and police say this isn't the first time he's done something like this to an ex-girlfriend.

MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

According to an arrest warrant, Brian D. Greer, 38, of Bowling Green, removed jewelry, documents and a safe from the victim's home between March 23 and April 7, 2017. Police said he kept or pawned the items.

The victim told investigators that she and Greer began dating in mid-March. On March 23, she told Greer that she no longer wished to see him. When returning home from work on that same date, the victim said she noticed Greer leaving her street in his vehicle.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News & Weather apps

On April 6, she tried to retrieve cash from her safe, but she noticed the safe was missing. She told police the safe contained a diamond right and a cross charm with a heart in the middle.

Police learned Greer has a warrant out of Bowling Green for the same type of offense involving another woman he dated. In addition, he has a warrant for bail jumping.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man accused of stabbing roommate in back at hotel

+ Fire causes $1M worth of damage to school; girl arrested

+ 1 dead in Audubon Park shooting

Greer was arrested Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.