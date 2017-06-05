Victims of deadly double shooting in Lyndon identified

The bodies were found inside an apartment on Blue Jay Drive in Lyndon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people found shot to death inside a Lyndon apartment on Sunday have been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Ronald Campbell Jr., 31, and Kenneth L. Courtney, 48, both of Louisville died of multiple gunshot wounds. Neither of them lived at the address where the shootings happened in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Drive.

Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

So far, police have not made any arrests in the case.

