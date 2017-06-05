New chamber of commerce for Union Co.

Two chambers of commerce in the Tri-State are joining forces.

The Morganfield and Sturgis chambers have merged to create the new Union County Chamber of Commerce.

The new chamber will work and improve the entire county, not just the two towns.

New President Paul Monsour hopes this move can bring more business success to Union County.

Their first meeting will be Tuesday night during the Union County First event.

