Madisonville Regional Airport to host all-day aviation camp Wednesday

The Madisonville Regional Airport will be home to an all-day aviation camp on Wednesday, June 7.

It's for kids from ages 8 to 16.

The University of Kentucky and 4H Aviation said kids will have the chance to use flight simulators and work on model rockets.

Some basic flight instruction will also be taught.

The camp will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

