Bluetooth skimming operation busted; man arrested

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges in a credit card skimming operation.

A surveillance operation showed Joise Curbelo Aballe, 34,left his home Friday carrying a laptop computer, then parked by several gas pumps at stations outside Jefferson County without pumping gas, police said.

A detective recovered a bluetooth skimming device from one of the pumps Curbelo Aballe was parked near, a report states.

Carbelo Aballe was arrested when he returned to Jefferson County on Friday afternoon. He is charged with false embossing of a credit card, use of a scan device/reencoder to access/transferring information from a credit card, trafficking in financial information and speeding.

