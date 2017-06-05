Man accused of threatening officers after trying to steal car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of threatening to kill police officers who arrested him for allegedly trying to steal a car.

The victim told police that about 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2, he pulled up to the rear of Sicilian Pizza & Pasta, located at 627 S. 4th Street, his place of employment. A man approached the vehicle, tried to open the door and told the victim to give him the vehicle or he would kill him. The victim then pulled forward and exited the vehicle.

The suspect, later identified as Devon N. Wilson, 29, then allegedly charged the victim, assumed a fighting stance and tried to hit the victim with his fist. The victim went inside the business.

Police later located Wilson inside the Brown Hotel parking garage. Police said Wilson became agitated and began to walk away. An officer grabbed him and tried to detain him. Police said Wilson continued to pull away and eventually was taken to the ground by an officer. According to an arrest report, Wilson continued to resist arrest while on the ground and had to have his feet restrained.

After he was taken into custody, Wilson allegedly made several threats to officers at the scene, saying, "Y'all are dead when I get out."

Wilson is charged with second-degree robbery, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

