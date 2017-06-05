Rep. Darryl Owens files formal complaint against Bevin over Anchorage mansion

Gov. Bevin's new home in Anchorage is seen from Air 3.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A state representative has filed a complaint with the Commonwealth's Executive Branch Ethics Commission, claiming that Gov. Matt Bevin and one of his appointees have broken the law.

Rep. Darryl Owens (D-43rd) on Wednesday became the first public official to file a formal complaint about the ongoing mystery surrounding The Anchorage, an 8,000-square-foot mansion that Bevin purchased from Neil Ramsey at a sweetheart price.

In his complaint, Owens alleges that the sale "was a complete sham and the transaction was meant to be hidden or secret." Ramsey told WAVE 3 News recently that he and Bevin had discussed the sale of the home in late 2016.

Owens also said Bevin "personally enriched himself by at least a million dollars."

Ramsey bought the house in 2004 for a little more than $1.5 million, then spent $600,000 on improvements, Owens wrote. In 2013, Ramsey sold the home to company he owned for $3 million, nearly double his initial investment.

And early this year, Ramsey -- who in 2016 was appointed by Bevin to the Kentucky Retirement System Board of Directors -- sold the home for $1.6 million to an LLC whose ownership remains unclear. Bevin has been questioned about the home several times over the last month or so, and has acknowledged that he and his family are living in the home.

In the complaint, Owens said "Mr. Ramsey appears to have a conflict," and that Bevin's alleged violation "is a Class D felony that, upon conviction, requires removal from office."

