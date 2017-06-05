Kentucky Kingdom investigating season-pass scam

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A popular WAVE Country summer fun spot may be a scam victim.

Kentucky Kingdom officials sent an alert around late Monday night announcing that thieves stole two out-of-state credit cards to purchase hundreds of season passes, then sell them to local buyers "at a significantly discounted price."

LMPD is assisting the park in its investigation.

Kentucky Kingdom passes are only available at KentuckyKingdom.com, at the park and at local Kroger stores. The current price of $59.95 for a season pass expires Tuesday at midnight. Starting Wednesday, the price will increase to $99.95.

No other information was immediately available.

