Clark Co. mother sentenced in beating death of 3-year-old daughter

Cynthia Weigleb was sentenced to 37 years in the beating death of her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Arensman. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana mother was sentenced in the death of her own 3-year-old daughter on Monday.

Cynthia Weigleb and her boyfriend, Joseph Manske, avoided trials by pleading guilty to their charges.

Manske was sentenced to 40 years in the case in April. Weigleb received 37 years.

"These individuals got what they deserved which is decades in prison," Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said. "We put a lot of time into this case, hundreds of hours."

The final walk for Cynthia Weigleb in the Clark County courthouse hallways was part of the final piece for prosecutors in one of Southern Indiana's worst child abuse cases in recent history.

Weigleb, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to neglect charges in the February 2015 beating death of her daughter, Alexis Arensman.

Investigators said the child's then 4-year-old sister, Bethannie, also suffered a serious beating that caused her to be hospitalized. Bethannie survived.

Weigleb's grandmother was the only person to show up for her sentencing, but Weigleb wouldn't speak to her.

The young girls' father, Richard Arensman, wanted to address Weigleb, but arrived to the courthouse late and left upset.

After Manske's April sentencing, Arensman said, "I hope he gets the same thing in prison he did to my daughter."

Weigleb will serve 32 years of her 37-year sentence, with the final five years on supervised probation, the best prosecutors believed they could get.

"Where these injuries occurred to these little girls, it was in a home with multiple adults and nobody was talking or admitting to who caused the injuries," Mull explained. "Everybody was denying they were the person who caused the injuries."

The Department of Corrections will assign Weigleb to a state prison. Manske is also still in the Clark County Jail awaiting the DOC.

