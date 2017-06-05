Robbie Valentine Summer Basketball Camp kicks off at KFC Yum! Center

Young athletes participated in the Robbie Valentine Summer Basketball Camp at the KFC Yum! Center. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - At any given time during summer break, young athletes can be found polishing their skills at the KFC Yum! Center during various sports camps.

The first camp of the season kicked off Monday with former Cards basketball player Robbie Valentine.

Kids ages 6-16 hit the court to train with Valentine and other notable instructors.

"We're just having a good time," Valentine said. "This is what it's all about - teaching kids what they need to learn. It's their summer and they should have a good time while they're here.

Coaching legend Denny Crum is expected to make a guest appearance later in the week.

